After an eventful first session on Day 3, the Indians shone with the ball in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test. Earlier in the day, the visitors were bundled out for 326, taking a crucial lead of 131 runs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane's solid hundred ensured India the lead, after they were reeling on 173/5. Here is the session report.

Session How did the session pan out?

In a session that fetched mixed results, Australia bounced back after losing two quick wickets (65/2). Opener Joe Burns was dismissed for 4 as Umesh Yadav trapped him with a ripper. Top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne (28) looked comfortable, however, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him soon. In addition to it, his duel with Steve Smith once again grabbed the limelight. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was equally effective.

Umesh Umesh limps off the field

Just like the first innings, the Indian bowlers were right on the money. In the eighth over, pace spearhead Umesh Yadav limped over upon completing his follow-through, having appeared to be in a lot of pain. Eventually, Siraj continued the over in his place. Notably, the former gave India the pivotal breakthrough in the form of Burns.

Information Most dismissals for a fielder-bowler combination (India)

Off-spinner Ashwin dismissed the dangerous Labuschagne on 28. Interestingly, Rahane and Ashwin now have the third-most dismissals for a fielder-bowler combination among Indians (27). The tally is led by Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble (55).

Wade Matthew Wade looked settled in the second session