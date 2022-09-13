Sports

ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings: Sarah Glenn claims second spot

Written by V Shashank Sep 13, 2022, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Sarah Glenn pocketed a four-fer against India Women (Source: Twitter/englandcricket)

The ICC has released the latest Women's T20I Rankings following the first of three-match series between England and India. Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has jumped to the second spot among bowlers after picking a four-fer. Sophia Dunkley, who top-scored with 61*, has risen to the 44th spot among batters. Deepti Sharma dropped to the seventh spot in Bowling Rankings after going wicket-less (0/25). Here's more.

ENGW vs INW How did the first T20I pan out?

Put to bat, India Women managed 132/7. It was a sluggish effort in the middle overs, but the visitors crawled past 130, thanks to Deepti's 29*. Meanwhile, Glenn was the pick of the English bowlers (4/23). In response, England wound up the chase in 13 overs (134/1). For India, off-spinner Sneh Rana (1/31) had the best figures, while pacer Renuka Singh was economical (0/23).

Bowlers Bowling Rankings: Glenn inching close to Ecclestone

Glenn's match-winning figures saw her race to the second spot among bowlers. She has a rating of 738, ranking 13 points behind fellow countrywoman Sophie Ecclestone (751). Pacer Katherine Brunt lost a position, having been rested for the series. Shabnim Ismail, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen (691), Deepti, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews, follow suit.

Batters ICC Batting Rankings: Gains for Dunkley, Capsey

The top 10 batters remain intact: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Varma, Suzie Bates, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Dunkley's heroics has garnered her 44 spots to rank 13th. Deepti gained three places to be seated 33rd after a 24-ball 29* in the first outing. Meanwhile, Capsey (20-ball 32*) leapfrogged 13 places to rank 52nd.

All-Rounders All-Rounder Rankings: Katheryn Bryce drops to seventh

There has been only one change in the top 10 rankings, with Scottish all-rounder Katheryn Bryce losing a spot to rank seventh. She had missed the second T20I against Ireland Women in Edinburgh. Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Natalie Sciver, Deepti, Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Bryce, Nida Dar, Salma Khatun, and Athapaththu form the top 10 in order.