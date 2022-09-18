Sports

Pakistan vs England, T20I series: Decoding the player battles

Pakistan will host England for a seven-match T20I series, starting September 20. The Babar Azam led-side will look to fend off the demons from the Asia Cup final defeat. As for England, it's their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. They need to gather momentum for the T20 WC which is less than a month away in Australia. We decode the player battles.

1 Alex Hales v Naseem Shah

England's premium T20 batter, Alex Hales, will make his return to the internationals after three years. The top-order batter will cross swords with Pakistan's rising sensation - Naseem Shah. Naseem, who was one of the finds for Pakistan at the Asia Cup, has a propensity to clock 140kph and swings either way. He could curtail Hales' stay with the new ball.

2 Rizwan vs Topley, Gleeson

It goes without saying that Mohammad Rizwan is as crucial as Babar from Pakistan's scoring perspective. He was the leading run-getter in Asia Cup, having compiled 281 runs with three fifties. He is a hard nut to crack, and England must uproot him at the earliest. Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley have the pace and bounce to make his stay uncomfortable.

3 Dawid Malan vs Shadab Khan

Dawid Malan is on-course another productive T20 season, having amassed 783 runs while striking at 150-plus. He struck fifties against India and South Africa at home. Regardless, he too has a chink in his armor. He averages a mere 27.40 against leg-spin in T20s this year (dismissals: 5). Shadab Khan, who is coming off a mind-boggling run in Asia Cup, could foil his intentions.

4 Babar Azam vs Adil Rashid

Babar had a string of fifty-plus scores in internationals but was at a loss of runs in Asia Cup. He needs runs from every nook and corner. Spinners have been his Achilles Heel in T20Is this year. He averages an abysmal 9.75, with four dismissals across 35 deliveries. He should be wary of ace leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who has got him twice in T20Is.