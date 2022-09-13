Sports

India's Mohammed Siraj takes five-fer on County debut: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 13, 2022, 07:24 pm 3 min read

Siraj claimed a five-fer on his County debut (Source: Twitter/@WarwickshireCCC)

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj picked a five-wicket haul for Warwickshire on his County debut on Tuesday. The right-armer snared figures worth 5/82 against Somerset, making light work of their rival's top and middle order. Notably, the 28-year-old claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in FC cricket. His top-notch effort saw Warwickshire fold Somerset on 219. Warwickshire are seated ninth in County Division Championship One.

Match Siraj five-fer proves to be handful for Somerset

Put to bowl, Warwickshire bowled out Somerset for 219/10. Siraj found an able partner in Henry Brookes, who chipped in with a three-fer (3/26). Somerset were reduced to 82/7 before Lewis Gregory (97-ball 60) and Pakistan's Sajid Khan (64-ball 53*) got them to a respectable total. Warwickshire have been shaken early on with two wickets in the first six overs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Siraj, who made his Test debut in December 2020, is one of the few Indian bowlers with an ability to clock over 140 KPH consistently.

He often troubles the right-handed batters with the ball that comes in sharply.

Siraj has cemented his spot in the Indian Test side, replacing Ishant Sharma.

The former is showing his skills in County Cricket.

Tests A look at Siraj's Test career

Siraj has been India's third seamer beside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in Tests lately. He was instrumental in India's success on the UK tour. Siraj rose to prominence in the 2020/21 Border Gavaskar series that India won 2-1. As of now, Siraj has picked up 40 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 30.77. His only five-for came in Brisbane (5/73).

Information How has Siraj's FC career panned out?

Siraj has been a serial wicket-taker in First Class cricket. He has raced to 199 scalps across 53 matches. As stated, he now owns six five-wicket hauls in the format, besides snapping up 16 four-fers. His best figures in an innings read 5/89.

Indian Eighth Indian to play county cricket this season

Siraj is the eighth Indian to play in the 2022 English domestic season. Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) averaged a mind-boggling 109.40 in Division Two. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire), Shubman Gill (Glamorgan), and Jayant Yadav (Warwickshire) are the other Indian players to feature in the 2022 season. Siraj is the third Indian to represent Warwickshire this season.

Divison One How have Warwickshire fared this season?

Warwickshire languish at the second-last spot in County Championship Division One. So far, they have mustered only a solo win, besides losing five matches and drawing as many to tally 104 points. They rank above Gloucestershire, who are yet to win a match this season (W:0, L:8, D:4). Meanwhile, Hampshire are the table-toppers, having claimed nine wins, two losses, and a draw (217 points).