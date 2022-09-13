Sports

How does Virat Kohli fare against Australia in T20I cricket?

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 13, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli averages 59.83 against Australia

Virat Kohli recently became the fourth Indian cricketer to smash a century in each of the three formats. He reached the landmark, smashing a 66-ball 122* in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, his maiden century in T20I cricket. Kohli will next be in action in the Australia T20I series at home, starting September 20. The former Indian captain would want to continue his exploits.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer against Australia in T20Is. He has slammed 718 runs from 19 T20Is at an incredible average of 59.83 against the Aussies. Kohli has struck at a staggering 146.23 in these matches. The tally includes seven half-centuries, the most against Australia in T20I cricket. New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows Kohli in terms of runs (463).

Do you know? Most T20I runs against Australia in bilateral fixtures

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer against Australia, as far as bilateral fixtures are concerned. He has scored 598 runs from 16 bilateral T20Is against the Aussies. Quinton de Kock (351), JP Duminy (348), and Babar Azam (344) follow Kohli on the list.

Numbers Kohli last played a T20I against Australia in 2020

Kohli last played a T20I against Australia in December 2020. He scored a 61-ball 85 in the third T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), however, India failed to chase 187. Since November 25, 2018, Kohli averages 72.75 against Australia in T20Is. His last six scores against the Men in Yellow read as 85, 40, 9, 72*, 24, and 61*.

Information Kohli achieved this feat in 2016

Kohli earlier held the record for smashing the most number of runs by an Indian in a three-match bilateral T20I series. He slammed 199 runs from three matches (90*, 59*, and 50). Shreyas Iyer broke Kohli's record in 2021/22 (204 runs vs Sri Lanka).