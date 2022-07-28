Technology

Virat Kohli teases Vivo V25: Check expected specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 28, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Vivo V25 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek 8100 chip. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new V-series handset, the V25, in India. We have now received the first look at the rear panel of the phone, courtesy of a tweet by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The former captain shared an image of the device in a Blue shade. It looks similar to the S15 Pro that was launched in China recently.

Vivo had launched the V23 series in India at the beginning of this year. Now, halfway down the road, we're about to get the V25.

The chances of the V25 series being rebranded version of the S15 line-up launched in China are high, as the V23 range itself was a rebrand of the V12 series.

Design and display The handset may have 1,500-nits of peak brightness

The Vivo V25 may feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera island. The handset is expected to bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500-nits of peak brightness, and 300Hz sampling rate. It will be offered in at least a Blue color option.

Information It might sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Vivo V25 is rumored to flaunt a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it may sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery

The Vivo V25 is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 12-based OriginOS and house a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi-6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Information Vivo V25: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo V25 will be announced at the time of its launch. It is expected to make its debut sometime next month. For reference, the S15 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 40,200) in China.