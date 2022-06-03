Technology

Moto G82 launching in India on June 7: Expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

Moto G82 comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has officially confirmed to introduce the Moto G82 as its latest G-series smartphone in India on June 7. The handset will arrive in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colors, and it will be sold via Flipkart and Reliance Digital. According to the reports, the Indian variant will carry the same set of specifications as the existing European model.

Context Why does this story matter?

The market for entry-level and mid-range smartphones in India has always been fiercely competitive. Motorola continues to expand its presence in these segments in a bid to take on Xiaomi and Samsung.

A day ago, the Lenovo-owned company had launched its budget-friendlyMoto E32s in the country.

Now, the Moto G82 is set to arrive to compete with devices in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price range.

Design and display The display offers 360Hz of touch sampling rate

Moto G82 comes with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a vertically aligned triple camera module with an LED flash. The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 402ppi pixel density, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and DC dimming.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Moto G82 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device

The Moto G82 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 with MyUX and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G82: Pricing and availability

Motorola will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Moto G82 in India on June 7. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 27,500 for the 6GB/128GB single configuration.