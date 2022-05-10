Technology

Motorola Edge 30 tipped to start at Rs. 28,000

Motorola Edge 30 can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via front and rear cameras (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce its mid-range smartphone, the Edge 30, in India on May 12. Ahead of the official announcement, the device's price and bank offers have been revealed by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The handset will bear a price-tag of Rs. 27,999 and buyers will be able to avail Rs. 2,000 discount as part of a bank offer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola Edge 30 will be the first smartphone in India to feature a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

The handset previously made its debut in Europe with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is unclear if both the variants will launch in India.

The handset will attract those looking for a premium smartphone around the Rs. 30,000 price-segment dominated by Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Design and display The device gets a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The Motorola Edge 30 punch-hole cut-out on the top center with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It sports triple lenses on the rear and comes with IP52 certification for dust and water resistance. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It comes in Meteor Gray, Supermoon Silver, and Aurora Green colors.

Information It packs a 50MP main as well as ultra-wide snapper

The Motorola Edge 30 has a triple rear camera arrangement that consists of a 50MP (f/1.88) primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 778G+ chipset powers the device

The Motorola Edge 30 is fueled by a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MyUX and packs a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology For connectivity options, the device offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola Edge 30: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 30 will bear a price-tag of Rs. 27,999, likely for its base model with 128GB storage. Buyers can also avail Rs. 2,000 discount as part of a bank offer. The device will be launched in India on May 12. (Source: Abhishek Yadav)