Google Pixel 6a enters private testing in India; launch imminent
Google is gearing up to announce a new Pixel smartphone in India and it could be the more affordable Pixel 6a. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, a "new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India." The name of the device is unclear but "there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a."
- Google Pixel 6a will debut as a more affordable version of the flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Since Google I/O is just around the corner, the brand might unveil the smartphone at the event.
- Being a scaled-down version of the Pixel 6, it will lack some premium features so as to achieve a budget-friendly price-tag.
The Google Pixel 6a is likely to have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel of the smartphone will sport a dual-tone design with a full-width camera bar. The device is expected to arrive with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Pixel 6a will bring in a dual rear camera arrangement that may comprise a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. On the front, the phone could get an 8MP selfie shooter.
The Pixel 6a will be backed by a Tensor chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is likely to boot Android 12 and it may draw fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device may include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a will be disclosed at the time of its launch, which may happen at the upcoming Google I/O event starting May 11. It may bear a price-tag of around $450 (around Rs. 35,000). (Source: Mukul Sharma)