Technology

Samsung announces "Buy Now, Pay Later" scheme for flagship smartphones

Samsung announces "Buy Now, Pay Later" scheme for flagship smartphones

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 27, 2022, 07:28 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 228g (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is allowing buyers to get their hands on the company's flagship devices, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra using flexible buying options. The brand has introduced its "Buy Now, Pay Later" scheme, allowing buyers an option to purchase a premium Samsung smartphone through affordable installments. The scheme is applicable to the Galaxy S22 series as well as Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 foldable phones.

Details Everything to know about the offer

Samsung's "Buy Now, Pay Later" scheme is currently available for all ICICI Bank credit card holders. Under the scheme, customers need to pay 60% of the total amount in 18 equal monthly installments and the remaining 40% will be payable as one-time payment in the 19th installment. No initial deposit is required and a processing fee of 1% will be applicable on all orders.

Design and display S22 Ultra is one of the company's bestselling models

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It has an IP68-rated design, stylus support, an aluminium frame, and gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on front and back. The device bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ support, and 1,750-nits of maximum brightness.

Information It has a 108MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 10x zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x zoom. For selfies, it features a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC fuels the device

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What is the cost of the device?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999, Rs. 1,18,999, and Rs. 1,34,999 for its 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations, respectively. The handset can be purchased from the brand's official store as well as partner retail channels.