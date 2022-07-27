Technology

Redmi K50S Pro to arrive with a 200MP primary camera

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 27, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

The Redmi K50S Pro could either have Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 or ISOCELL HP3 sensor. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi may soon come up with the Redmi K50S line-up of smartphones. In the latest development, industry insider Yogesh Brar has tipped the specifications of the K50S Pro. The upcoming handset will boast a 120Hz OLED display, 200MP primary camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. Based on the TENAA listing, the phone will come in two configurations.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi had recently teased the new Redmi K50S series and now, details of the Pro model are surfacing.

An unnamed Xiaomi phone with an ultra-high-resolution camera has appeared on a regulatory listing. It is assumed to be the Redmi K50S Pro.

The device will rival Motorola's upcoming Edge X30 Pro which will be identical at least in terms of hardware.

Design and display The phone will feature a 120Hz OLED display

The Redmi K50S Pro will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, narrow bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will feature a triple rear camera arrangement with an LED flash. The handset will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It will house dual speakers that should have support for Dolby Atmos.

Information It will boast a 200MP primary sensor

In the rear camera department, the Redmi K50S Pro will get a 200MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the device will be equipped with a 20MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The Redmi K50S Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will be shipped with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC.

Information Redmi K50S Pro: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Redmi K50S Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch alongside the vanilla K50S which is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.