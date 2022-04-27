Technology

Xiaomi India launches its first-ever OLED TV at Rs. 90,000

Xiaomi India launches its first-ever OLED TV at Rs. 90,000

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 27, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has TUV Rheinland certification (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched its first-ever OLED TV, the OLED Vision TV, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 89,999. The TV will be up for grabs from May 19 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail stores. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 with HDFC Bank cards. It has a 50-inch 4K display, Android TV 11, and MEMC Reality Flow.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi's OLED Vision TV has arrived in India with a couple of firsts to its name. Apart from being the company's first-ever OLED TV in the country, it is also the first TV in India with IMAX Enhanced certification.

It is also the first from the company with Dolby Vision IQ technology.

Xiaomi's entry into the OLED segment is bound to make things interesting.

Design and display The TV has IMAX Enhanced certification

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV features a slim design with a bezel-less rectangular screen. The TV bears a 50-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz Reality Flow MEMC, 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut, self-illuminating pixels, and support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced. For audio, it packs a 30W, 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support.

Information It has three HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Wi-Fi 6

The I/O ports on Xiaomi OLED Vision TV include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals The smart TV operates on PatchWall 4 UI

The Xiaomi Vision OLED TV is powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 processor, paired with Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android TV 11 with PatchWall 4 UI and offers support for hands-free Google Assistant and dual far-field microphone. It has an auto low latency mode (ALLM) for enhanced gaming experience.

Information Xiaomi OLED Vision TV: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi has set a price-tag of Rs. 89,999 for its OLED Vision TV. It will be up for grabs from May 19 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and offline partner stores.