Infinix Smart 6 debuts in India at Rs. 7,500

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 27, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Infinix Smart 6 packs a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has introduced its latest budget handset, the Smart 6, in India. The device carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,499 for its 2GB/64GB sole variant that also gets 2GB of Virtual RAM support. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from May 6 onward. As for the key highlights, the handset has an LCD display, an 8MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Infinix is gradually increasing its presence in the budget smartphone segment in India.

The company recently introduced the HOT 11 (2022) and now it has launched the Smart 6, which aims to attract first-time smartphone buyers in the country.

With the newly introduced device, Inifinix aims to rival entry-level offerings from Samsung, Realme, and Nokia.

Design and display The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ display

The Infinix Smart 6 has a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. The rear panel of the handset features 'magic trails' pattern with a fingerprint reader and a dual camera setup along with an LED flash. The device boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with 500-nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It has an 8MP primary camera

The Infinix Smart 6 has a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of an 8MP main snapper and a 0.8MP depth sensor. It sports a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Internals The device offers 64GB of internal storage

The Infinix Smart 6 is powered by a UNISOC SC9863A SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also gets support for 2GB of Virtual RAM. The phone boots Android 11 (Go edition) with XOS 7.6 on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Information Infinix Smart 6: Pricing and availability

The Infinix Smart 6 bears a price-tag of Rs. 7,499 for its sole variant. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart from May 6 onward in Polar Black and Heart of Ocean colors.