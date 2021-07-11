Flipkart Electronics Sale: Deals and discounts on bestselling smartphones

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 06:54 pm

Best deals on smartphones under Flipkart Electronics Sale

Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Electronics Sale' in India with attractive deals and offers available across the entire range of electronic products, including smartphones. Under the sale, which will end on July 13, the e-commerce giant is also providing a 10% instant discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI options, and exchange offers. Here are more details.

Phone #1

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G supports 18W fast-charging

Realme 8 5G is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 15,999) along with 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. It features a punch-hole design with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Realme 8 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Phone #2

Mi 10T

Mi 10T has an aluminium-glass body

The Mi 10T can be bought at Rs. 25,499 (MRP: Rs. 39,999) when you avail the exchange benefit and bank discounts. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone packs a Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information

It provides a 20MP selfie camera

The Mi 10T gets a triple rear camera module, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Phone #3

ASUS ROG Phone 5

ASUS ROG Phone 5 has ultrasonic shoulder buttons and an in-screen fingerprint sensor

Flipkart is selling the ASUS ROG Phone 5 at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999). It is equipped with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an RGB light panel on the back side. The handset features a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It packs a triple rear camera system

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 has a triple camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro lens. Up front, it boasts a 24MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #4

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro offers Face ID technology for biometric authentication

The iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs. 74,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,600) along with up to Rs. 15,300 off under exchange offer. It has an IP68-rated body and a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) OLED screen with HDR10 support. The phone runs on an A13 Bionic processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,046mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 12MP selfie snapper

The iPhone 11 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.