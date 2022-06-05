Technology

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy A04s spotted on Geekbench

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 05, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A04s will feature an Exynos 850 SoC (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @GizNext)

Samsung is gearing up to soon introduce Galaxy A04s as its latest budget smartphone in several markets. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on a Geekbench listing with the model number SM-A047F, 3GB of RAM, Android 12, and Exynos 850 SoC. The device scored 152 points in the single-core test and 585 points in the multi-core evaluation.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has maintained its lead in the mobile vendor market share globally over the last three months while outselling Apple in terms of product sales.

The tech giant continues to flood the market with its entry-level and mid-range devices.

The Galaxy A04s will arrive as a successor to Galaxy A03s to take on budget smartphones from brands like OPPO, Infinix, and TECNO.

Design and display The smartphone will feature an LCD display

The Galaxy A04s will feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera setup paired with an LED flash. It will offer a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The handset is expected to arrive in two or three color options including black.

Information It will house triple rear cameras

The Galaxy A04s will bear three rear cameras, which may include a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensors. For selfies and video calls, it could include a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals An Exynos 850 SoC will fuel the device

The Galaxy A04s will draw power from an Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and at least 32GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based OneUI 4.0. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Connectivity options on the device should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A04s: Pricing and availability

Samsung will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A04s upon its launch, which may happen soon in several markets. It is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 12,000 in India.