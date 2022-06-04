Technology

Moto G42 previewed in latest leak: Check specifications, expected price

Moto G42 previewed in latest leak: Check specifications, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 04, 2022, 10:25 pm 2 min read

Moto G42 will have three rear cameras (Photo credit: GizPaw)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Moto G42 as its latest mid-range handset in several markets soon. Ahead of the official launch, GizPaw has shared the complete details of the device, revealing its specifications and a new image in a blue colorway. The handset will feature an OLED display, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the next few weeks, Motorola's ever-expanding mid-range G-series is bound to expand even further.

One of the upcoming models in the line-up will be Moto G42, the successor to last year's Moto G41.

The device recently appeared on the Geekbench 5 listing with a 376 single-core and a 1,538 multi-core score, which confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 680 processor in it.

Design and display The device will have an OLED display

Moto G42 will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, noticeable bezels, and a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, it will house a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a high refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to bear a water-repellent design and will arrive in two shades, including blue.

Information It will feature a 50MP primary sensor

The Moto G42 will sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it will feature a 13MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 processor will power the phone

The Moto G42 will be backed by a Snapdragon 680 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based MyUX and shall draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G42: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Moto G42 smartphone will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 15,000 in India. (Source: GizPaw)