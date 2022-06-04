Technology

AGM Glory G1S rugged smartphone unveiled: Check features, price

AGM Glory G1S rugged smartphone unveiled: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 04, 2022, 07:12 pm 2 min read

The AGM Glory G1S has 512GB of expandable storage (Photo credit: AGM)

AGM has introduced Glory G1S as its latest rugged smartphone in the US. As for the key highlights, the handset has a thermal imaging and infrared camera module and comes with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H rugged capabilities. It is up for grabs there at $699 (nearly Rs. 54,300) for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration via the brand's official website, Amazon, and partner retail outlets.

Context Why does this story matter?

AGM continues to establish itself as a rugged smartphone manufacturer with the Glory G1S. The brand builds its devices in a way that allows them to withstand extreme weather conditions.

The Glory G1S is the follow-up to the brand's Glory and Glory Pro models.

The new handset is aimed at professionals working in challenging environments, especially where a thermal check is required.

Design and display The handset bears MIL-STD-810H-grade certification

The AGM Glory G1S has a rugged design with a waterdrop notch and slim bezels. On the rear, it has a triple camera arrangement with thermal imaging and a fingerprint sensor. The handset offers IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H rugged capabilities for protection against any damage. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with 10-point multi-touch.

Information It has a 48MP primary camera

The AGM Glory G1S packs three rear cameras, including a 48MP (f/1.79) primary snapper with a Sony IMX582 sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 20MP Night Vision IR module with a thermal imaging system. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 480 chip powers the smartphone

The AGM Glory G1S draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the smartphone boots Android 11 and packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, nano-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information AGM Glory G1S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the AGM Glory G1S bears a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 54,300) for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration. It can be purchased via the brand's official website, Amazon, and partner retail outlets across the country.