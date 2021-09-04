Redmi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Note 8 Pro smartphone

MIUI 12.5 update released for Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India

Redmi has started rolling out the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update for its Note 8 Pro smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings increased system security, a lighter, faster, and more durable UI, improved gesture response, and all-new features in the Notes app. It also bumps the Android security patch to July 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update on Redmi Note 8 Pro carries version number V12.5.3.0.RGGINXM and has a download size of 2.1GB. It is being released in a phased manner and can manually be checked via Settings> System update.

Design and display

The phone sports a Full-HD+ LCD screen

Redmi Note 8 Pro weighs 200 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features a glass-plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

There is a 64MP primary camera

The quad rear cameras on Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 64MP (f/1.9) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery

The Redmi Note 8 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.