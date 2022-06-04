Technology

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G goes official with 16MP selfie camera

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G goes official with 16MP selfie camera

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 04, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G offers 5GB of Virtual RAM (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has introduced the Reno8 Lite 5G as its latest mid-range smartphone in Spain. As for the highlights, it features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 695 processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The device is available for purchase via the company's e-store at €429 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for its sole configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO is strengthening its presence in Spain's ever-growing Android smartphone market, where it continues to face Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei.

The latest Reno8 series smartphone by the brand is touted to be a rebadged version of the F21 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in the Indian market in April.

It aims to rival the latest mid-rangers in the country from leading giants.

Design and display The device bears a 60Hz AMOLED display

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, narrow bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an IPX4-rated build. The phone measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs 173g. It comes in Black and Rainbow color options.

Information It has a 64MP primary camera

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G houses a triple rear camera arrangement that comprises a 64MP primary shooter and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 chipset fuels the device

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 11-based ColorOS 12.1 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For ensuring connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability

In Spain, the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G sports a price figure of €429 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for its sole 8GB/128GB storage configuration. The device can be bought there via the brand's official e-store.