OPPO Reno8 series goes official: Check specifications and prices

Written by Akash Pandey May 23, 2022, 07:29 pm 2 min read

Reno8 Pro+ is available in three different shades (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has finally introduced its Reno8 series of smartphones in China which includes the vanilla Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 Pro+ models. All the three handsets have an AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The vanilla, Pro, and Pro+ models feature Dimensity 1300, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and Dimensity 8100-Max chipsets, respectively.

The Reno8 series arrives as the successor to the last year's Reno7 series. All three models share identical designs but have a slightly tweaked set of specifications.

While the vanilla Reno8 and Reno8 Pro+ come with MediaTek chipsets, the Reno8 Pro is the world's first handset to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

The handsets are expected to arrive in India next month.

Design and display The handsets have an AMOLED screen with integrated fingerprint scanner

The Reno8 and Reno8 Pro have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out while the Reno8 Pro+ gets a centered punch-hole design. They have with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The handsets bear 6.43-inch, 6.62-inch, and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. They sport a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, except for the vanilla Reno8 which has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The devices offer a 32MP front-facing camera

The Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 Pro+ are equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement. The vanilla model includes a 50MP main camera and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. The Pro and Pro+ variants have the same camera configuration except for an 8MP ultra-wide lens instead of the 2MP depth sensor. All three smartphones feature a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphones support 80W fast-charging

The Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and Reno8 Pro+ come with Dimensity 1300, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and Dimensity 8100-Max chipsets, respectively. All the three models pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The vanilla and Pro models also get a 128GB storage variant. The handsets boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and draw power from a 4,500mAh battery which supports 80W fast-charging.

Information OPPO Reno8 series: Pricing and availability

The Reno8 starts at CNY 2,499 (nearly Rs. 29,200). The Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+ are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,200) for their base models, respectively. The devices are expected to arrive in India sometime next month.