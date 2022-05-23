Technology

Corsair's first-ever gaming laptop debuts with AMD internals, touch bar

Written by Akash Pandey May 23, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

The Corsair Voyager a1600 comes in two processor options (Photo credit: Corsair)

Corsair has unveiled its first-ever gaming laptop, the Voyager a1600. The product is equipped with AMD Ryzen 6000-series processors and Radeon RX 6800M GPU. It comes with a touch bar which features 10 "easy-access customizable S-key shortcut buttons" for various live streaming controls. The laptop starts at $2,700 (nearly Rs. 2.17 lakh) and will be available for purchase at a later date.

California-based Corsair has been into PC components and gaming peripherals for a long time.

However, the Voyager a1600 is the brand's first step into making a full-fledged laptop, after acquiring PC builder Origin back in 2019.

With its first-ever gaming laptop, the company aims to compete with hardware companies like Razer, which already have a strong foothold in the segment.

Design and display The laptop has a 240Hz LCD display

The Corsair Voyager a1600 has 10 easy-access customizable S-key shortcut buttons (Photo credit: Corsair)

The Corsair Voyager a1600 has a rectangular frame, a full-sized Cherry MX low-profile mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting, and a dedicated touch bar with a row of shortcut buttons and battery notification at the center. The device has a 16-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LCD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 356mmx286.7mmx19.9mm and weighs 2.4kg.

The Corsair Voyager a1600 is powered by up to Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, along with Radeon 6800M GPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It is equipped with a 99Wh battery.

The Corsair Voyager a1600 gets up to 64GB of RAM (Photo credit: Corsair)

In terms of I/O port, the Corsair Voyager a1600 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two Type-C ports, a micro-SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop boots Windows 11 Home and comes with Integrated MUX Switch and a Full-HD webcam housed in the top bezel.

The Corsair Voyager a1600 starts at $2,700 (nearly Rs. 2.17 lakh) for the Ryzen 7 chipset variant with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The model with Ryzen 9 processor, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage costs $3,000 (nearly Rs. 2.32 lakh).