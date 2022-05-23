Technology

Infinix Hot 12 Play launched in India at Rs. 8,500

Written by Akash Pandey May 23, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Infinix Hot 12 Play comes in four different shades (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Hot 12 Play, in India. As for the key highlights, the handset has an LCD panel, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC T610 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 8,499 for its 4GB/64GB sole configuration, which will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting May 30.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix is strengthening its portfolio of budget smartphones in India in order to rival Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Xiaomi.

A few days ago, the brand had announced its Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo smartphones. Now, it is back with an entry-level offering to attract first-time buyers.

The Hot 12 Play comes as a successor to Hot 11 Play which was launched in 2021.

Design and display The handset bears a 90Hz LCD screen

Infinix Hot 12 Play has a punch-hole cut-out on the top center with a noticeable bottom bezel and a plastic body. The rear panel of the handset features a dual camera arrangement and a fingerprint reader. The device boasts a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 480-nits of peak brightness, and 90.66% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It is equipped with a 13MP primary camera

Infinix Hot 12 Play has dual rear cameras, including a 13MP (f/18) main snapper and a depth sensor. It sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies.

Internals The device is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 12 Play is powered by a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also gets support for 3GB of Virtual RAM. The phone boots Android 11 with XOS 10 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a charging port.

Information Infinix Hot 12 Play: Pricing and availability

Infinix Hot 12 Play is offered in Champagne Gold, Daylight Green, Horizon Blue, and Racing Black colour options. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting May 30 for Rs. 8,499.