OPPO Reno8 series to be launched on May 23

Written by Akash Pandey May 17, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

OPPO Reno8 could sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen (Photo credit: Digital Chat Station)

OPPO has officially confirmed the launch date for the Reno8 series in China. The lineup will be introduced on May 23 and is likely to include vanilla Reno8, Reno8 SE, and Reno8 Pro models. The renders and complete specifications of the handsets have surfaced online. The Reno8 could be the world's first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO Reno8 series will be introduced as the successor to the Reno7 line-up. As usual, after their debut in China, the handsets will be launched in India later this year.

To recall, the Reno7 series was introduced in the Indian market back in February. Hence, as per the brand's six-month launch cycle, the upcoming line-up could go official around August.

Design and display The handsets may feature an AMOLED display

The Reno8 series will likely have a left-aligned punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The Reno8 could bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The SE variant is tipped to sport a 90Hz, 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The Pro model is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The devices may feature a 32MP front-facing snapper

The Reno8, SE, and Pro models will feature a triple camera arrangement that may comprise a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro or monochrome sensor. On the front, they could sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The phones will pack a 4,500mAh battery

The Reno8, Reno8 SE, and Reno8 Pro are speculated to pack Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, Dimensity 1300, and Dimensity 8100-Max chipsets, respectively. Their RAM and storage details remain unclear. The devices will boot Android 12 and are tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the phones should include, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno8 Series: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Reno8 series in China will be revealed at the time of their launch which is set to happen on May 23. However, we expect the upcoming line-up to start at CNY 2,600 (nearly Rs. 30,000)