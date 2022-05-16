Technology

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G's Copper Blush variant introduced in India

May 16, 2022

Samsung Galaxy F23 Copper Blush variant is available in two configurations (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has officially launched the Copper Blush variant of the Galaxy F23 smartphone in India. It is the third trim in the line-up and joins the Aqua Blue and Forest Green colorways that were introduced in March. In terms of hardware and features, the new Copper Blush shade is exactly the same as the already available variants.

Samsung has introduced a new color variant for the Galaxy F23 to keep the device fresh in the minds of buyers in India's crowded budget segment of 5G smartphones. The new variant has also retained the price-tag of the already available trims.

The Galaxy F23 aims to take on the latest affordable offerings from rivals such as POCO, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 120Hz LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy F23 features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset weighs 198g and is 8.4mm thick. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It packs a 50MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F23 sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The smartphone is backed by Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy F23 is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots One UI 4.1 on top of Android 12 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F23 Copper Blush: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F23 Copper Blush variant costs Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB models, respectively. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Samsung India e-store, and partner offline retailers.