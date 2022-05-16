Technology

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition's specifications revealed ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey May 16, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will support six variable refresh rates (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to introduce the Ace Racing Edition smartphone in China tomorrow. Ahead of its launch, the brand has announced the key specifications of the device to level up the hype. According to OnePlus, the smartphone will feature a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, and will arrive in Grey and Blue color options.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will arrive as a more affordable version of the recently introduced OnePlus Ace, the first-ever Ace-branded smartphone. However, the design elements will be inspired by the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro.

The handset will support six variable refresh rates and is touted to deliver good performance and battery life.

Design and display The handset will have a 120Hz LCD display

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a triple camera arrangement, paired with an LED flash. The handset will offer a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It will have a 64MP main lens

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will feature triple rear cameras, including a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC will power the device

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12 out of the box and pack a 4,890mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device should include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Ace Racing Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition in China will be announced at the time of its launch tomorrow at 7pm local time. However, we expect it to start at around CNY 2,000 (nearly Rs. 23,000).