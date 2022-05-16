Technology

Aya Neo announces three new handheld gaming consoles: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 16, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Aya Neo Slide features Motorola Droid 4-like design (Photo credit Aya Neo)

Shenzhen-based handheld maker Aya Neo has added three new portable PC gaming consoles to its portfolio. The line-up includes Aya Neo Air, Neo 2, and Neo Slide. Each model is Windows-powered, and packs an OLED display and a Ryzen 7 6800U chipset. The devices are expected to enter the market by late 2022 and are likely to start around $500.

Why does this story matter?

The market for handheld gaming consoles is growing faster than ever. The Nintendo Switch has outsold Sony's PlayStation 4 in the US to emerge as the fourth highest-selling console ever, behind the PS2, Xbox 360, and Wii.

Hence, Aya Neo is expanding its portfolio with these new products that are touted to be the world's first Windows-powered handheld consoles with an OLED screen.

Console #1 Aya Neo Air

Aya Neo Air features an ergonomic design with a rectangular body that bears a 5.5-inch OLED display. The Windows-powered console packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chipset and is capable of playing numerous titles in 1080p at default quality settings. The brand is yet to reveal the pricing for the device but it is speculated to cost around $500 (nearly Rs. 39,000).

Console #2 Aya Neo 2: Expected to cost over $1,000

Photo credit: Aya Neo

The Aya Neo 2 is said to feature a 7.0-inch OLED display with 800p resolution. The console is powered by Ryzen 7 6800U chipset along with a Radeon 680M integrated GPU and RDNA 2 graphics. It runs on Windows and comes with support for LPDDR5-6400 RAM, PCIe 4.0 storage, USB 4.0 ports, as well as a fingerprint scanner.

Console #3 Aya Neo Slide: Expected to cost over $1,000

The Aya Neo Slide features a 7.0-inch sliding OLED screen with a backlit RGB keyboard beneath. The console is fueled by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor and a Radeon 680M integrated GPU with RDNA 2 graphics. Like the Neo 2, it runs on Windows and offers support for LPDDR5-6400 RAM, PCIe 4.0 storage, USB 4.0 ports, as well as a fingerprint reader.