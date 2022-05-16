Technology

OnePlus rolls out Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for Nord

The new update may cause some of the pages in Settings to look different from the system (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has begun rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS update for the Nord smartphone in India. According to the changelog, the firmware brings the latest April 2022 security patch, fixes for abnormal touch sounds and boot animation, and optimization for using "OK Google" with voice. The OTA update for European users is expected to come soon, as it will be released only after validation.

OnePlus released the beta version of OxygenOS 12 for Nord not so long ago. Therefore, the quick distribution of the stable version of the software suggests that the beta version was successful.

However, known issues in the build such as occasional screen glitches when calling, camera crashing in Portrait mode, and abnormal thumbnails after taking burst pictures may upset Nord users.

The latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus Nord in India carries version number IN: AC2001_11.F.11 and weighs 4GB in size. It is being released in a staged manner via the OTA method. Users are advised to keep at least 30% battery and 3GB of storage space.

The OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaped cut-out, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a plastic frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. Dimensions-wise, it tips the scales at 184g and measures 8.2mm in thickness.

The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.