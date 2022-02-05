Technology

OPPO Find X5 Pro to debut with Hasselblad camera

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 05, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

OPPO Find X5 Pro is expected to debut by the end of this month (Photo credit: WinFuture)

OPPO is expected to launch its much-anticipated Find X5 Pro later this month. In the latest development, German publication WinFuture has leaked new renders and specifications of the flagship handset. The new images give us a better idea of the phone's design. They also reveal that the company has collaborated with Hasselblad, which has worked previously with OnePlus, for developing the camera setup.

Context Why does this story matter?

While the OPPO Find X5 Pro hasn't been launched yet, numerous leaks have revealed almost everything about it. However, the present leak stands out because, for the first time, we know for sure that Hasselblad has played a part in developing the handset's camera.

The Find X5 Pro is expected to be introduced in India, too, as it was found testing in the country.

Display The handset will have an LTPO 2.0 QHD+ display

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will sport a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will be offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options.

Information It will have a 50MP main camera

The Find X5 Pro will flaunt a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom. Up front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Under the hood The device will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Find X5 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and a Type-C port.

information OPPO Find X5 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability of the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the handset is tipped to cost more than €1,200 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakh) in Europe.