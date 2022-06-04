Technology

Moto G62 fully revealed in online listing: Check specifications, price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 04, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Moto G62 will measure 8.59mm in thickness and weigh 184g (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Moto G62 as its latest G-series smartphone in the coming days. Ahead of the official launch, the handset has been listed by an Australian retailer mobileciti, revealing the full specifications, price, and color variants. The smartphone will bear a price tag of A$339 (nearly Rs. 19,100) and will be offered in Frosted Blue and Midnight Gray colors.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola's G-series has helped the company bounce back in the mid-range smartphone market.

The brand is getting positive feedback from the buyers and hence it continues to add new smartphones to its Moto G line-up.

The upcoming entrant, the G62, with its high refresh rate screen, ample storage, and long-lasting battery, will aim to outdo rivals from Xiaomi and Samsung.

Design and display The handset will bear a water-repellent built

The Moto G62 will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, it will house a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. It will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will get an IP52-rated build quality and will arrive in two color options.

Information It will have a 50MP primary camera

The Moto G62 will sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it will feature a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 480+ SoC will fuel the device

The Moto G62 will be backed by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based MyUX and draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G62: Pricing and availability

As per the online listing, the Moto G62 will cost A$339 (roughly Rs. 19,100) in Australia. It will arrive in Frosted Blue and Midnight Gray color options. (Source: mobileciti)