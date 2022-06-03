Technology

OPPO K10 5G launching on June 8: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2022, 06:42 pm 2 min read

OPPO K10 5G is expected to arrive in two colorways (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has confirmed that its latest mid-ranger, the K10 5G, will be introduced in India on June 8. According to the reports, the India-specific model will have different hardware than its Chinese counterpart, which had debuted in April with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and OPPO's official website at around Rs. 20,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO is expanding its footprint in India's fiercely competitive mid-range smartphone market where it continues to face rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi.

The upcoming K10 5G smartphone will join its 4G sibling that was announced in the country in March.

Furthermore, the handset is touted to be a re-badged version of the OPPO A77 5G that was unveiled in Thailand a day ago.

Design and display The smartphone will have an LCD display

The OPPO K10 5G will bear a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house dual cameras with dual LEDs. The smartphone could sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to arrive in Blue and Black color options.

Information It will have a dual camera setup on the rear

The OPPO K10 5G will feature a dual rear camera arrangement, that may comprise a 50MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it could sport an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC is expected

The OPPO K10 5G could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, that may be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device should include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO K10 5G: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the OPPO K10 5G in India will be revealed at the time of its launch on June 8. However, it is expected to retail at around Rs. 20,000 in the country.