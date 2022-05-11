Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T gets multiple certifications; launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey May 11, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 3T could pack 8GB of RAM. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme may soon announce the launch date for the GT Neo 3T smartphone. The device has been in the headlines for quite some time now. Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted it on the NBTC and BIS certification websites, confirming the handset's moniker and its imminent arrival. To recall, the upcoming offering was previously seen on the Camerafv5 and Geekbench databases.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme recently launched the GT Neo 3 as the world's first smartphone with 150W fast-charging support.

Now, the company is gearing up to announce GT Neo 3T as a scaled-up model as it looks to aggressively expand its portfolio of upper mid-range devices in India.

The handset will be pitted against rivals from Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi.

Design and display The device may sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The GT Neo 3T could sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it may get a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The details regarding the device's display are unclear as of now. However, it could bear a Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information It could get a 50MP primary camera

The GT Neo 3T may feature triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary lens and two unspecified sensors. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 chipset may power the device

The GT Neo 3T is expected to draw fuel from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 12 out of the box. The details regarding the battery specifications are unclear as of now. For connectivity, the device should support dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of Realme GT Neo 3T will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to start at Rs. 40,000 in India. (Source: Mukul Sharma)