ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED debuts with unique 'rising keyboard'

Written by Athik Saleh May 10, 2022, 07:09 pm 2 min read

ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED laptop has IceCool Pro cooling technology (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has launched its high-performance ZenBook Pro 16 OLED laptop at the 'Pinnacle of Performance' event. The company has introduced a new fancy hinge with the flagship device, which raises the keyboard tray when the lid is opened. It is a no-compromise creator laptop that is made for on-the-go creativity. This premium ultra-thin device is powered by a 12th-Generation Intel Core i9 chip.

ASUS always had a knack for surprising us with innovative technology. The company has kept the tradition with the new ZenBook Pro 16X OLED.

It is adorned with features that make it a go-to option for creators. However, what makes it stand out is the keyboard tray that lifts with the lid.

This improves heat management and enhances the typing experience.

Design and display The laptop has a 4K OLED display with Dolby Vision

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED sports an aluminium built, the new AAS (Active Aerodynamic System) Ultra mechanism that lifts the keyboard by 14.5mm and tilts it by 7-degree when the lid is opened, and a jog dial. The device has a 16-inch 4K (3840x2400) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, 550-nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, and Dolby Vision support.

Information A 12th-generation Intel Core chip powers the laptop

ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED laptop is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It houses a 96Wh battery.

Nitty-gritty The device has 2 thunderbolt ports

The I/O ports on the ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-SD card reader. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The device is based on Windows 11, has a Full-HD IR webcam with a privacy shutter and AI noise cancellation.

Information ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED: Pricing and availability

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 16x OLED is priced at $2,599 (around Rs. 2 lakh). The company is yet to announce when the laptop will come to our shores.