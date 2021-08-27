Dell launches new Alienware, XPS, and G15 laptops in India

Expanding its portfolio of laptops in India, Dell has launched new Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1, and G15 models along with new XPS 15 and XPS 17 variants. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 82,990. The G15 series will be available for purchase from September 23 onwards, whereas the other devices will be available starting September 3. Here's our roundup.

Dell G15: Price starts at Rs. 82,990

Dell G15 has stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D audio support

The Dell G15 sports a 120Hz, 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display, a 720p webcam, and a dual-array microphone. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-10800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors and pack either a 56Wh or an 86Wh battery. The device also gets up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.

Dell XPS 15 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 2,23,990

The Dell XPS 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 4K touch display with 500-nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It packs an 86Wh battery, quad speakers, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Dell Alienware x15 R1: Prices begin at Rs. 2,40,990

Dell Alienware x15 R1 has a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric login

The Alienware x15 R1 features a 360Hz, 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution. It uses a 'thermal interface material' called Element 31 which delivers up to 25% improvement in thermal resistance. The laptop comes with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and an 87Wh battery.

Dell XPS 17 starts at Rs. 2,64,490

The Dell XPS 17 has a 17-inch 4K touch display with 500-nits of peak brightness and DisplayHDR 400 certification. It draws power from up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It houses a 97Wh battery and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Dell Alienware x17 R1 starts at Rs. 2,90,990

The Alienware x17 R1 bears a 17.3-inch screen with a 1080p resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. Similar to the x15 R1, it also features Element 31 material for improved thermal performance. The machine offers up to an Intel Core i9-11980HK chipset, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and packs an 87Wh battery.