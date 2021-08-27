Vivo X70 Pro+ likely to get Snapdragon 888 chipset

Vivo X70 Pro+ will reportedly be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Vivo is gearing up to launch its X70 series of smartphones in September this year. In the latest development, the X70 Pro+ model has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the handset will offer a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a Full-HD+ display, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It might sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might offer a quad camera unit. The device will likely bear a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a pixel density of 480ppi, and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 50MP main camera is expected

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is tipped to sport a ZEISS-branded quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP tertiary camera, and another 8MP sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 66W fast-charging

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo X70 Pro+: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of the Vivo X70 Pro+ will be announced at the time of its launch, which is rumored to happen next month. However, it should be priced at around Rs. 70,000.