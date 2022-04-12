Technology

OPPO F21 Pro series launched in India: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 12, 2022, 07:17 pm 2 min read

OPPO F21 Pro series has an in-display fingerprint reader (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has launched the next-generation F-series handsets in the Indian market. The line-up includes the F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G models. They boast an AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, Android 12 OS, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G start at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

With the F21 Pro series, OPPO aims to compete with mid-range offerings from rivals such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola. The F21 Pro series comes with noticeable upgrades over its predecessor, the F19 Pro line-up.

The new handsets boast an elegant design, industry-first Fiberglass leather back panel on the non-5G model, latest software, and mid-tier hardware.

The F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G models feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they sport a triple camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The handsets flaunt a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 600-nits of brightness and a 90Hz and 60Hz refresh rate, respectively.

The F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 32MP and 16MP front-facing camera on the 4G and 5G models, respectively.

The F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G are powered by Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 695 processors, respectively, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. They also offer support for 5GB of Virtual RAM. The handsets boot Android 12 with ColorOS 12 baked on top. They pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging via the Type-C port.

The F21 Pro costs Rs. 22,999 and it can be purchased from April 15 onward. On the other hand, the F21 Pro 5G bears a price-tag of Rs. 26,999 and it will go on sale starting April 21.