HP Chromebook x360 14a launched in India at Rs. 30,000

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 12, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

HP Chromebook x360 14a packs 4GB of RAM (Photo credit: HP)

HP has launched a new Chromebook in India with the moniker, the Chromebook x360 14a. The laptop has a price-tag of Rs. 29,999 and it will go on sale through the company's online and offline retail channels in the coming days. To recall, an AMD variant of this laptop was released last year. HP has now introduced it with an Intel processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to HP, the new Chromebook is designed to meet the requirements of teenage students, allowing them to stay connected at home as well as in the classroom.

The laptop comes in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal color options. It features a 2-in-1 design, Intel Celeron processor, and 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage—decent hardware for students.

Design and display It has an x360 convertible design

The HP Chromebook x360 14a offers a 2-in-1 design, featuring a rectangular screen with noticeable bezels, a backlit keyboard, a trackpad, and a webcam housed in the top bezel. It has an convertible hinge that enables users to use it even as a tablet. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) LCD display with an 81% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It packs an HD camera

The HP Chromebook x360 14a offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, two Type-C ports, a Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone slot, and a micro-SD card reader. For video calls, it packs an HD camera.

Internals The laptop runs on ChromeOS

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage It runs on Chrome OS which provides native support for all the Google applications such as Google Assistant. The Chromebook weighs 1.49kg and packs a battery that supports HP fast-charging technology and lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Information HP Chromebook x360 14a: Pricing and availability

HP Chromebook x360 14a has a price-tag of Rs. 29,999 and it will soon go on sale through the company's online and offline retail stores in India. It is offered in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal color variants.