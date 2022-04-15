Technology

Infinix HOT 11 (2022) launched in India at Rs. 9,000

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Infinix HOT 11 (2022) offers 4GB of RAM (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has finally introduced its budget smartphone, the HOT 11 (2022), in India. As for the key highlights, the device offers a 6.7-inch LCD display, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC T610 chipset, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 21 at an introductory price of Rs. 8,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

A few days ago, Infinix confirmed the arrival of HOT 11 (2022) in India. Moreover, its key features and design details were revealed through a landing page on Flipkart.

The specifications of the HOT 11 (2022) have been leaking from the very beginning of 2022. Now that it has been introduced, it will rival budget smartphones like Realme C31, POCO M3, and Redmi 10.

Design and display The handset offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display

The Infinix HOT 11 (2022) packs a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, narrow bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It sports a magic trails pattern with a dual camera arrangement and an LED flash on the rear panel. The handset boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a peak brightness of 550-nits and an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It has a 13MP dual rear camera arrangement

The Infinix HOT 11 (2022) features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix HOT 11 (2022) is powered by a UNISOC T610 SoC chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 1TB. The handset boots Android 11-based XOS 10 Lite out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix HOT 11 (2022): Pricing and availability

The Infinix HOT 11 (2022) has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 8,999. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart from April 21 onward in Polar Black, Aurora Green, and Sunset Gold color options.