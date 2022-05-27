Technology

Samsung Galaxy M13 goes official with Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M13 goes official with Exynos 850 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2022, 11:40 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy M13 is an entry-level 4G smartphone (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy M13 as its latest budget offering in Europe. As for the key highlights, the smartphone features an LCD display, triple rear cameras, Exynos 850 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The pricing details of the device are, however, still under the wraps. It will be available for purchase in the European market at a later date.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has held the highest market share in Europe for the past two months, outselling Apple in terms of product sales.

And, the South Korean tech behemoth continues to flood the market with its entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

Samsung's Galaxy M13 has arrived as the successor to last year's Galaxy M12 to take on budget smartphones from companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, and Motorola.

Design and display The handset gets a Full-HD+ display

The Galaxy M13 features a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup paired with an LED flash. It offers a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, the smartphone measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs around 192g.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Galaxy M13 has three rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals An Exynos 850 SoC powers the device

The Galaxy M13 draws power from an Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 15W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M13: Pricing and availability

Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing for the Galaxy M13 smartphone. The handset will soon be available for purchase in Europe. It will be offered in Deep Green, Orange Copper, and Light Blue color variants.