Moto E32s, with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, goes official

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2022, 02:25 am 2 min read

Moto E32s is offered in two different shades (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has announced its latest E-series smartphone, the Moto E32s in Europe. As for the key highlights, the device offers an LCD display, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The handset bears a starting price-tag of €149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for its model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola continues to flood the market with entry-level and mid-range phones. The brand is getting a huge response from customers for such handsets.

It aims to take on the likes of Samsung, and Xiaomi, which currently lead the European smartphone market.

Despite being an entry-level handset, the Moto E32s aims to attract buyers with its decent specifications.

Design and display The device has a 90Hz LCD display

The Moto E32s has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels with a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash. It boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in Misty Silver and Slate Gray colors.

Information It has an 8MP front-facing camera

The Moto E32s carries a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensors. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G37 chipset powers the handset

The Moto E32s handset is backed by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The smartphone boots Android 12 OS and houses a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. In terms of connectivity options, the device offers support for 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto E32s: Pricing and availability

The Moto E32s carries a starting price-tag of €149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for its model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset is now available in select European markets. Further, it is also expected to arrive in India today i.e. May 27.