Infinix HOT 11 (2022)'s Sunset Gold variant goes on sale

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Infinix HOT 11 (2022)'s Sunset Gold variant is mechanically unchanged (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has announced that the HOT 11 (2022) smartphone's Sunset Gold color variant is now up for grabs in India. It is the third hue in the line-up and joins the Aurora Green and Polar Black colorways that were made available last month. In terms of hardware and specifications, the model with the Sunset Gold shade remains unaltered.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix is strengthening its portfolio of budget handsets in India. The brand aims to attract first-time smartphone buyers with its range of affordable offerings.

The HOT 11 (2022) was introduced here last month, and now the company has refreshed it with a new color option.

The latest device from Infinix will rival entry-level handsets from Samsung, Realme, and Nokia.

Design and display The display offers 550-nits of peak brightness

The Infinix HOT 11 (2022) features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a glossy holographic panel with a squircle camera bump. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 550-nits of peak brightness. It is now offered in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colors.

Information It has an 8MP front-facing camera

The Infinix HOT 11 (2022) is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP (f/1.8) main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix HOT 11 (2022) is powered by a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 with XOS 7.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix HOT 11 (2022): Pricing and availability

In India, the Infinix HOT 11 (2022) is priced at Rs. 10,000 for all of its variants with a 4GB/64GB configuration. The handset is available for purchase in three color options via Flipkart.