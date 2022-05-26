Technology

Realme introduces the GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition: Check features

Realme introduces the GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 26, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition will be sold from May 31 (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced the GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition handset in China. The phone's specifications are identical to the standard GT Neo 3. However, its packaging and appearance have been tweaked. The handset is currently available for pre-bookings in the country at CNY 3,099 (nearly Rs. 35,700) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It will be sold from May 31 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is no stranger when it comes to special edition smartphones. Earlier this year, the brand introduced the GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z edition.

Now, it has paid tribute to the iconic anime franchise Naruto, with its GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition.

The handset comes in a special case and has pre-loaded Naruto wallpapers, icon packs, special charging animation, and several customizations.

Design and display The handset features a triple-tone rear panel

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a bold orange bottom and black accents running along the silver-colored camera island with a 'Uzumaki' symbol. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and DC Dimming.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC fuels the device

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, mated with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging. It also supports 4D Game Vibration and an X-axis linear motor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition: Pricing and availability

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition can be pre-booked at CNY 3,099 (nearly Rs. 35,700) for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration. It will be available for purchase from May 31 onward in China. It will be limited to 5,000 units worldwide.