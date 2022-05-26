Technology

WhatsApp might offer an option to save temporary chats

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 26, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

The message saving option will arrive on beta versions of Android and iOS apps

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to save temporary chats that disappear after a week. This feature would benefit users in saving essential information and shall make its way to the future beta versions of Android as well as iOS apps. However, a timeline is currently unavailable.

Context Why does this story matter?

There are upsides to the ability to save messages from disappearing conversations.

Firstly, if essential information like contact details are received, users might want to reference them later. The same goes for a sentimental message which you may want to preserve.

Messaging apps like Telegram and Signal already offer more leeway to users, when it comes to retaining messages for a longer time.

Steps How will this feature work?

When a user decides to save a disappearing message, an alert will pop up. If the message is kept, it will not disappear from the chat. The recipient will still be able to see it. There will be a section in the 'Contact Info' column that says 'Kept Messages'. There, you can view the saved items and reread them at a later date.

Procedure How to send disappearing messages?

Meanwhile, to send a disappearing text, tap on a contact's name, which can be seen on the top of their chat thread. Then select 'Disappearing messages'. If the user is visiting the section for the first time, an introduction card is shown. Dismiss that and click on the 'On' option. Both the sender and the recipient will be notified of the changes.

Information This feature is tipped to arrive soon

This save feature is highly useful and is expected to arrive on beta versions of both the Android as well as iOS apps. However, it is unclear when this feature will make a proper debut, considering a timeline has not been disclosed. (Source: WABetaInfo)