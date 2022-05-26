Technology

Realme's Pad X 5G tablet goes official: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 26, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Realme Pad X 5G measures 7.1mm in thickness and weighs 499g (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has officially launched the Pad X 5G, as its latest tablet in China. As for the key highlights, the product features a 2K LCD screen, Snapdragon 695 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It can be pre-ordered starting at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 15,000) and it will be available for purchase from May 31 onward.

China's tablet market recorded a 21.8% YoY increase in 2021, which is the highest growth rate over the past seven years.

While brands like Samsung and Apple are leading the game, Realme has introduced its latest tablet to take on these established rivals.

The Pad X 5G is touted to be the most premium and powerful tablet in its segment.

Realme Pad X sports a sleek design with proportional bezels, flat edges, and a right-aligned front camera when the tablet is held vertically. It sports a single snapper on the rear panel. The tablet bears an 11-inch WUXGA+ (1200x2000 pixels) 2K LCD screen with 450-nits of peak brightness and DC dimming. It comes in Fluorescent Green, Sea Blue, and Star Gray colors.

The Realme Pad X 5G tablet has a single 13MP camera on the rear. Meanwhile, for taking selfies and video calling, the device is equipped with an 8MP snapper at the front.

Realme Pad X is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, and draws power from an 8,340mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the tablet include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Realme Pad X is priced at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB/64GB model and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in China starting May 31.