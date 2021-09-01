OPPO K3 receives Android 11-based ColorOS 11 stable update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 12:57 am

OPPO K3 gets ColorOS 11 stable update in India

OPPO has started rolling out the Android 11-based ColorOS 11 stable update for the K3 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the front camera's performance in portrait mode, fixes some audio problems, and corrects an issue where some apps are not displayed properly in the split screen mode. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 stable update for the OPPO K3 in India carries version number CPH1955_11_F.11 and has a file size of 394MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO K3 features a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels, a pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In India, it is offered in Jade Black and Aurora Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 16MP main camera

The OPPO K3 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 710 processor

The OPPO K3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 3,765mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based ColorOS 11. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.