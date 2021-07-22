Infinix 40X1 Android TV to be launched on July 30

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 04:34 pm

Infinix 40X1 Android TV will be offered in three sizes

Infinix is all set to launch its latest Android TV, the 40X1, in India on July 30, a Flipkart listing has confirmed. According to the listing, the television will be offered in three sizes of 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch. All the models will come with a bezel-less design, 24W speakers, Dolby Audio support, a MediaTek processor, and 8GB of storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The TV will offer HDR10 support

The Infinix 40X1 TV will feature a bezel-less design with the frame measuring up to 2.4mm in thickness. The 32-inch base model will offer an HD display, while the 40-inch and 43-inch variants will bear a Full-HD display. The trio will have 350-nits of brightness, HDR10 support, 'EYECARE' technology, and an Epic 2.0 picture engine for improved viewing experience.

Internals

It will run on Android TV OS

The Infinix 40X1 will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It will run on Android TV OS. In terms of connectivity, the television will offer three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, and built-in Wi-Fi. The TV will also pack 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Features

It will have built-in Chromecast

The Infinix 40X1 will offer Google Assistant support and built-in Chromecast for streaming content from your laptop, tablet, or phone onto the big screen. It will also support OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. The television will come bundled with a smart remote control with Google Assistant for voice control and hot keys for popular OTT apps.

Information

Infinix 40X1 TV: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Infinix 40X1 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on July 30. However, considering the specifications, the range will start around Rs. 16,000. The TV will be available via Flipkart.