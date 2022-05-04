Technology

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W launched: Check prices

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W launched: Check prices

Written by Athik Saleh May 04, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Vivo T1 Pro 5G has 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+ certification (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched two new T series handsets, T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W, in India. The former starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the latter carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB/128GB variant. They will go on sale from May 7 and May 8, respectively, via Flipkart, Vivo-store, and partner retail outlets.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's newly introduced T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W are rebranded versions of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 4G, respectively.

The T1 Pro 5G is a great option for those looking for an affordable phone with enhanced gaming features. It has an industry-leading VC cooling system, ultra-game mode, and 4D Game Vibration feature for immersive gaming.

Display The handsets feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W have a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The former has a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300-nits. The T1 Pro 5G is offered in Turbo Cyan and Turbo Black, while T1 44W is available in Ice Dawn, Starry Sky, and Midnight Galaxy.

Camera The T1 Pro 5G has a 64MP main camera

Vivo T1 Pro 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP (f/1.79) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The T1 44W sports a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. Up front, they have a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphones run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W are fueled by a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The former packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging capability. Under the hood, they boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Pocket-pinch Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W: Pricing and availability

Vivo T1 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The T1 44W starts at Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. They will be available via Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and retail outlets. Customers can avail benefits worth up to Rs. 2,500 via eligible bank cards.