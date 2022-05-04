Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W launched: Check prices
Vivo has launched two new T series handsets, T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W, in India. The former starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, while the latter carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,499 for the base 4GB/128GB variant. They will go on sale from May 7 and May 8, respectively, via Flipkart, Vivo-store, and partner retail outlets.
- Vivo's newly introduced T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W are rebranded versions of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 4G, respectively.
- The T1 Pro 5G is a great option for those looking for an affordable phone with enhanced gaming features. It has an industry-leading VC cooling system, ultra-game mode, and 4D Game Vibration feature for immersive gaming.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W have a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The former has a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300-nits. The T1 Pro 5G is offered in Turbo Cyan and Turbo Black, while T1 44W is available in Ice Dawn, Starry Sky, and Midnight Galaxy.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP (f/1.79) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The T1 44W sports a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. Up front, they have a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W are fueled by a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The former packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging capability. Under the hood, they boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.
Vivo T1 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The T1 44W starts at Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB/128GB model and goes up to Rs. 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. They will be available via Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and retail outlets. Customers can avail benefits worth up to Rs. 2,500 via eligible bank cards.