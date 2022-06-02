Technology

This rugged smartphone has 21,000mAh battery, 94 days standby time

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2022, 06:52 pm 2 min read

The Oukitel WP19 offers a 20MP Sony Night Vision IR camera (Photo credit: Oukitel)

Chinese smartphone maker, Oukitel has introduced the WP19 smartphone in its home country. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a massive 21,000mAh battery, promising 94 days of standby time, around 122 hours of calling time, 123 hours of audio playback, and 36 hours of video playback. The handset is priced at CNY 4,953 (nearly Rs, 57,600) for its 8GB/256GB single configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Oukitel is known for designing rugged smartphones that pack massive batteries and are built to survive some of the harshest conditions

The WP19 is the successor to the WP15, which had a battery capacity of 15,600mAh.

The new Oukitel smartphone is targeted at people working in remote locations such as oil rigs, outdoor expeditions, and other similar fields.

Design and display The handset has a MIL-STD 810G-grade certification

The Oukitel WP19 has a rugged design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a circular camera island with triple lenses. The handset offers IP68/IP69 built for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810G military-grade certification. It features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information It has a 64MP primary camera

The Oukitel WP19 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 20MP Sony Night Vision IR module. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A giant 21,000mAh battery is fitted under the hood

The Oukitel WP19 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone boots Android 12 and packs a humongous 21,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, dual-SIMs, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Oukitel WP19: Pricing and availability

The Oukitel WP19 bears a price-tag of CNY 4,953 (nearly Rs, 57,600) for its 8GB/256GB sole variant. It is available for purchase in China via AliExpress. The brand is yet to reveal if the device will be released globally.