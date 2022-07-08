Sports

Australia's Steve Smith smashes 28th Test ton: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 08, 2022, 05:07 pm 3 min read

Steve Smith scored his second Test ton against Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's Steve Smith clocked his 28th ton on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. It was his second century against the Lankans and second on their own soil. He also breached the 8,100-run mark in this format. It's his first Test hundred since January 2021. Australia ended the day on 298/5. Smith is unbeaten on 109 from 212 balls.

Context Why does this story matter?

Smith had to wait for 16 innings before he could reach his 28th hundred in whites.

It was a long wait for Smith as he had seven fifty-plus in this interval but couldn't reach the coveted three-figure tally.

Nonetheless, the drought has finally ended for the talented batter.

The knock would give Smith plenty of confidence for the challenges ahead in the WTC cycle.

Hundreds Smith equals Root, Clarke in century count

Smith has now equaled the likes of Michael Clarke, Joe Root and Hashim Amla in terms of centuries in red-ball cricket (28). Most notably, he has the joint fifth-most hundreds for Australia in Test cricket. Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32), Matthew Hayden (30), and Sir Don Bradman (29) are the ones above him.

Information How has Smith fared in the ongoing WTC cycle?

Smith is Australia's third-highest run-getter in the ongoing WTC cycle. He has raced past the 580-run mark. He has two tons and four fifties. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja (859) and Marnus Labuschagne (622) rank above him.

Record Fastest to 8,000 Test runs

Earlier this year, Smith became the fastest batter to reach 8,000 runs in Tests. He attained the feat in his 151st inning during the third Test against Pakistan which Australia won. He bettered Kumar Sangakkara, who took 152 innings to reach the mark. Meanwhile, Sanga had earlier broken Sachin Tendulkar's record (154 innings).

Smith A look at Smith's Test career

Smith has now amassed over 8,100 runs across 87 Tests. He has 28 Test hundreds and 36 fifties. At home, Smith has compiled 3,901 runs while averaging a phenomenal 62.91. He has steered past 3,937 runs in away conditions. Notably, he now has 14 Test tons in overseas conditions. He has 274 runs at neutral venues.

vs SL How has Smith fared against Sri Lanka in Tests?

Smith has scored 350 runs against the Lankans across five Tests. He has faced them on their own soil on each occasion. He has two hundreds and a fifty. He is yet to face the Lankans at home. Notably, Smith was Australia's leading run-getter in the tour of 2016. He had smashed 247 runs at 41.17. He had struck a hundred and a fifty.

Second Test How has the second Test panned out?

Australia managed a steady 298 at the expense of five wickets. They lost David Warner and later Usman Khawaja but found a way to steady their ship. Marnus Labuschagne's seventh Test ton (104) helped the cause. He was instrumental in fetching a 134-run stand alongside Smith. Meanwhile, spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has been the pick of the SL bowlers with three wickets to his name.