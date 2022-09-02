Sports

Axar replaces Jadeja in India's Asia Cup squad: Here's why

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 02, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Team India has suffered a major blow in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, losing Ravindra Jadeja. The selection committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for all-rounder Jadeja. The left-arm spinner has sustained a right knee injury and is therefore ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Here's more.

Information India's squad for the Asia Cup

India's updated squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Information Decoding Jadeja's performance in the tournament

In the match versus Pakistan, Jadeja scored a valiant 29-ball 35, hitting 2 fours and 2 sixes. He also bowled two overs earlier, giving away 11 runs. Against Hong Kong, Jaddu claimed figures worth 1/15 from his four overs.

Asia Cup India have reached the Super Four

India have qualified for the Super Four of the Asias Cup with an impressive win over Hong Kong. After beating Pakistan in the opener by five wickets, India claimed a 40-run win over Hong Kong. They joined an in-form Afghanistan, who progressed as toppers from Group B on Tuesday. The Afghans beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to go through. SL joined them on Thursday.

Do you know? Jadeja's numbers for India in the shortest format

Jadeja has so far scored 457 runs in the format for India at an average of 24.05. He is yet to hit a fifty. With the ball, Jadeja has claimed a total of 51 scalps at 28.49. His best figures are 3/15.