Gary Ballance could quit England cricket to play for Zimbabwe

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 03, 2022, 09:35 pm 2 min read

Ballance has represented England in 23 Tests and 16 ODIs

According to recent reports, England batter Gary Ballance is likely play international cricket for Zimbabwe after quitting England cricket. Ballance was charged by the England cricket board for his involvement in the racism scandal. The papers for Ballance's transfer to the African nation were submitted to the ICC earlier this year. A report in Daily Mail claimed that Ballance did not submit the papers.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is to note that Ballance has a familial link to Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton.

The latter's wife is the cousin of Ballance's father, who is referred to as 'uncle Dave' to Ballance.

Houghton was appointed Zimbabwe's head coach in June earlier this year.

As per reports, he previously mentioned that he had discussed the offer of playing for Zimbabwe with Ballance.

Information Ballance is waiting for ECB's hearing

The Daily Mail reported that Ballance is waiting for the conclusion of the ECB's hearing into racism allegations. Earlier, he had previously admitted to calling his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq with a racist slur. He said he "deeply regrets" the language he used.

Implications The implications of leaving England cricket

If Ballance moves to Zimbabwe cricket, he would have to give up his county contract (Yorkshire) that runs until the end of the 2024 season. As per the rules of English county, state clubs can only have two overseas players in a squad for any format. And, Ballance won't be treated as a local player post his transfer.

Nationality Will Ballance be able to switch nationality?

Do ICC's regulations allow Ballance to change nationality (international cricket)? As per the rules, a player should have completed at least three years since playing for a Full Member nation before switching nationality. Ballance last played for England in July 2017 in a Test against South Africa. Has been competing for Yorkshire in domestic cricket ever since.

Career A look at Ballance's career

Ballance has represented England in 23 Tests and 16 ODIs. The left-handed batter has racked up 1,795 runs for them across formats. He also has 11,876 runs to his name in First-class cricket at an average of 47.31. The tally includes 41 centuries and 55 half-centuries. Ballance owns 4,540 and 1,807 runs in List A and T20 cricket, respectively.